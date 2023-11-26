Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average is $127.22.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

