Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $129.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.