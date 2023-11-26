Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $88.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.73.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

