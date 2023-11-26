Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.68.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.