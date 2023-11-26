Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

GOLD opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $340,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

