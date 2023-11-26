Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

