Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.