WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) PT Raised to $10.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $992.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,022,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,091,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,960,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.