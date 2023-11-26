voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on voxeljet

voxeljet Price Performance

voxeljet Company Profile

VJET opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.