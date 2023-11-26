Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 53,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

