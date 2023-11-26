Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Piper Sandler

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.