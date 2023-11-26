RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RGC Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $26,681.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,624 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Barclays PLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.