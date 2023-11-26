ATB Capital Trims SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Target Price to $4.00

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Trading of SNDL

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in SNDL by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 245,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SNDL by 5,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SNDL by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 719,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 91,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SNDL by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,922,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 2,673,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

