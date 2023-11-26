WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WaFd will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the third quarter worth $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 60.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

