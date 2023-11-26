Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 202.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 478,402 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

