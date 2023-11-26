George Weston (TSE:WN) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$187.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$177.00.

WN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$193.50.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$163.96 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$183.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. The stock has a market cap of C$22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

