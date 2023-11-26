Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Veradigm stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

