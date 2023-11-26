Mizuho Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $16.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $632.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

