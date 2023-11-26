Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

