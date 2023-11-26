Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $89.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.89 per share, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,923,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after buying an additional 461,700 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

