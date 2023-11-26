Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $732.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after buying an additional 46,025 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

