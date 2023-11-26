Morgan Stanley Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $98.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

