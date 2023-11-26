Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Embecta Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Embecta has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Embecta will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Embecta by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Embecta by 26.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

