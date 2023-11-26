BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.