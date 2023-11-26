Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

