Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE ANF opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

