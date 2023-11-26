Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $68.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.