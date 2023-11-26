Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $125.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

DY stock opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.50. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

