Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

