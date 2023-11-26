Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.73.

NYSE:DHR opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.02. The company has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

