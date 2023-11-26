EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 466.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

