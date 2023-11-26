MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MDWD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

