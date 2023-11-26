Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.42.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

