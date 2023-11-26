Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Moog Price Performance

NYSE MOG-A opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

