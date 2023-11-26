Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ascential

Ascential Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.52) on Wednesday. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 297 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,654.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.35), for a total value of £216,034.80 ($270,279.99). Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ascential

(Get Free Report)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.