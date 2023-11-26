Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
ASCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Ascential Stock Down 0.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.35), for a total value of £216,034.80 ($270,279.99). Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.
About Ascential
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.
