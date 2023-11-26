Piper Sandler Trims Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.91. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Accolade by 6,063.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

