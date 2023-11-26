Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:DUKE opened at GBX 31.25 ($0.39) on Wednesday. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 43.19. The stock has a market cap of £131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

