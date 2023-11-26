CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

