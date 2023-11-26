CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
