TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital cut their price target on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.32.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$11.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.02 and a 52-week high of C$13.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

