Raymond James Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$29.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. National Bank Financial cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cormark downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.39.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:LB opened at C$25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.95 and a 52 week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.60 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8186916 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.