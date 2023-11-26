Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.83.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.74 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.58.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7197943 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.