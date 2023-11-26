StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

