Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:A opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

