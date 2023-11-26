Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.57) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 588.29 ($7.36).

Rightmove Stock Performance

About Rightmove

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 509.20 ($6.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 537.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.73) and a one year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.70).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

