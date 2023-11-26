Centrica’s (CNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 138 ($1.73).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 203.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.52. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 82.54 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.17).

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,863.72 ($2,331.69). Insiders have bought a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $389,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

