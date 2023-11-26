UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $172.81 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average is $167.91.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $860,084.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,654,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,654,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,125 shares in the company, valued at $958,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,357. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

