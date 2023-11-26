Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE CM opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $39,919,596,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

