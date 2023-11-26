StockNews.com Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

LADR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

LADR stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,751.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 892,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 566,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.