StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on StealthGas from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 33.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

