Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $258.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

